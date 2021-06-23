KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services on the morning of Wednesday, June 23 was reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Mohave County.

The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 749, according to the state.

Cases have been rising again in the county, after hovering below 100 for several weeks. There were 144 new cases and three deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, June 16.

That’s up from 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2. There were 90 new cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, May 19.

The increase in new cases in recent weeks comes despite vaccines being readily available for all residents ages 12 and older.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 198 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 154, Kingman with 151, Fort Mohave with 59, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,235 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,215 for Bullhead City, 4,740 for Kingman, 1,755 for Fort Mohave, 1,141 for Golden Valley, 822 for Mohave Valley and 449 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 148 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 39 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,962 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,209 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,523 cases in the county. The county counts 650 deaths, while the state reports 749. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, June 22, there were 21 new cases from 237 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 3% (19/756) on Tuesday, June 15; 8% (32/391) on Wednesday, June 16; and 6% (24/416) on Thursday, June 17; and 18% (30/170) on Monday, June 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 203,760 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, June 23, AZDHS was reporting 10 new deaths and 490 new cases from 9,786 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 891,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,868 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.6 million confirmed cases and 602,523 deaths the morning of Wednesday, June 23.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,884,800 deaths from more than 179 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, June 23.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.