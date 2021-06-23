Bishop appointed to Arizona Criminal Justice Commission

KINGMAN - Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop has been appointed to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, according to a news release from Mohave County.

Bishop joins 18 other commissioners in a mission to “continuously address, improve, sustain and enhance public safety in the State of Arizona through the coordination, cohesiveness and effectiveness of the Criminal Justice System,” the release said.

The ACJC leads Arizona’s efforts to identify problems and implement solutions that impact all aspects of the criminal justice system and create safer communities.

Bishop was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, will serve two-year term and may be re-appointed. She is the only Arizona county supervisor appointed to the commission.

Bishop represents the District 4 in Mohave County, which encompasses Kingman, Golden Valley, runs northwest to the Nevada state line, north to Lake Mead and continues nearly to Grand Canyon West. She is the president-elect of the County Supervisors Association’s executive committee and has 30 years in law enforcement service.

The news release said Bishop has taken her required Loyalty Oath of Office, and Ducey has congratulated her on the appointment, which commences immediately.

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters congratulated her as well, saying “we are truly proud of Supervisor Bishop and her receiving this important appointment. Its significance should not be underestimated.”

Elters described Bishop stepping forward on the stage of our state in the critical area of public safety “a notable accomplishment, not only for Supervisor Bishop, but also for our county and its residents.”