Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 23
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingman area Wednesday, June 23

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for wildfires in the Kingman area through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: June 23, 2021 10:35 a.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfires for the Kingman area until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, as the chance of thunderstorms with dry lightning will increase the risk of fires.

NWS wrote that the Kingman area’s forecast for Wednesday includes a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., as well as wind gusts as high as 22 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain Wednesday evening mainly before 8 p.m. Today’s high temperature is forecast at 89 degrees and its low at 68.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly with a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures all potentially contributing to “extreme fire behavior,” according to NWS.

While the warning expires at 8 p.m. Wednesday, there is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24.

