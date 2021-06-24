Block party slated for July 4 in Kingman

KINGMAN – A Fourth of July Block Party is planned for Sunday, July 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at the College Park Community Center, 1190 Jagerson Ave., in Kingman.

The free event, dubbed “Grillin’ and Chillin,’ will include hot dogs, desserts, snow cones, popcorn, a bounce house, a water slide bounce house, games and a hay ride.

For more information call 928-757-4669.