OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Block party slated for July 4 in Kingman

Originally Published: June 24, 2021 5:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – A Fourth of July Block Party is planned for Sunday, July 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at the College Park Community Center, 1190 Jagerson Ave., in Kingman.

The free event, dubbed “Grillin’ and Chillin,’ will include hot dogs, desserts, snow cones, popcorn, a bounce house, a water slide bounce house, games and a hay ride.

For more information call 928-757-4669.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Events: Friday,July 16,2010
Things to Do | Wine, Beer & Walk Saturday
Out and About
Kingman stakeholders to learn how to combat grooming of teens
Spooky Kingman: Halloween Activities and Photos
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State