Block party slated for July 4 in Kingman
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 5:53 p.m.
KINGMAN – A Fourth of July Block Party is planned for Sunday, July 4 from noon to 3 p.m. at the College Park Community Center, 1190 Jagerson Ave., in Kingman.
The free event, dubbed “Grillin’ and Chillin,’ will include hot dogs, desserts, snow cones, popcorn, a bounce house, a water slide bounce house, games and a hay ride.
For more information call 928-757-4669.
