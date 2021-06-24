Briefs | Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, one of 17 nominations announced Wednesday that included major diplomatic and arts assignments.

McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president, making her a key surrogate for the Democrat after Donald Trump spent years criticizing her husband. McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.

The president is also nominating Massachusetts state Rep. Claire Cronin to be ambassador to Ireland. Biden frequently emphasizes his Irish heritage and has stressed the U.S. support of the Good Friday Agreement, which provided for peace with Northern Ireland but has come under stress after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Illinois man dies during hike in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - An Illinois man has died during a hike in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Wednesday.

Park officials said 60-year-old William Smith of Oswego was hiking out of the canyon Tuesday after completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point about one mile down the South Kaibab Trail when he collapsed.

Bystanders started CPR on Smith and National Park Service emergency medical personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. But park officials said all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

It was the second death in recent days at the Grand Canyon. A 53-year-old Ohio woman on a backpacking trip died of suspected heat-related illness last weekend.

Michelle Meder of Hudson was among a group of five who made it halfway into the canyon Saturday when she became disoriented and later unconscious.

Man missing on Mount Lemmon hike found dead

TUCSON - A 71-year-old hiker reported missing on Mount Lemmon has been found dead, authorities said Tuesday. Pima County Sheriff’s officials said the body of John “Jack” Menard was located about three miles northwest of the Gordon Hirabayahsi Campground.

Menard started hiking the Arizona Trail on June 17 in Oracle and planned to hike from American Flag Ranch to the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground and get picked up on June 20. When he didn’t show up at the meeting location, Menard was declared missing and search and rescue deputies began looking for him.

Authorities said the cause of death wasn’t immediately known.