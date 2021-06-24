OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Infrastructure bill should protect against electromagnetic pulses

MICHAEL PACER
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 5:36 p.m.

The news is abuzz with the trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill that has little to do with "infrastructure" but a lot of what can only be called pork. Like the COVID-19 relief bill, it will have little to do with what the name implies but it does follow the liberal mantra of: "There ain't no end to doin' good when you're spendin' somebody else's money"! If this truly is an "Infrastructure Bill" for once, I would like to see a portion go to protecting the "grid" from Electromagnetic Pulse. It is said that if a single high-yield warhead was detonated over Omaha, Nebraska at the right altitude it would put the lights out from Maine to San Diego for a very long time. The effect on the American people would be catastrophic. It's estimated that 90% of the population would be dead in less than a year. Now I am sure Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will agree that that is slightly more important than daycare for welfare mothers. If the cost of total protection of the grid was even a quarter of the proposed spending the money would be well spent. An EMP attack is tailor-made for an enemy like North Korea or Iran that can't attack us in a conventional sense but has that capability to put a nuclear weapon in orbit to be detonated at an opportune time. It would be a perfect diversion to take us out while they attack South Korea or Saudi Arabia. The Democrats, right now, have the purse strings in their control in the House, they have the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris presiding and the executive branch with our hapless empty suit president who does exactly what he is told. The question is will they step up and deal with the threat or will they use an EMP attack to surrender us to our enemies. God only knows but I do not trust them!

(Michael Pacer is a resident of Kingman.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Author Ronnow writes novel about surviving electrical shutdown
Bill introduced to protect U.S. power system
‘Twilight’s Last Gleaming’
Trump warns he may freeze SKorea trade deal for NKorea talks
Biden touts huge infrastructure plan to ‘win the future’
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State