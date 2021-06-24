Death Notice | Carolina Cervantes
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 4:50 p.m.
Carolina Cervantes passed away June 18, 2021 in Kingman. She was 82. Carolina was born Jan. 14, 1939 in Apache, Arizona.
Most Read
- Boy dies after crash on Lake Havasu
- Phoenix woman allegedly steals lottery tickets, fuel in Dolan Springs
- Dolan Springs crackdown prompted by surge in crime
- NWS: Heat wave breaks records in Kingman
- Task force brings ‘lawfulness’ to Dolan Springs
- Death Notice
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- $3B ‘Hive’ data farm in Golden Valley could become a simple solar field
- Going, going, gone
- Secretary of State hopeful Finchem: ‘Trump won’
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Going, going, gone
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Mohave 911
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: