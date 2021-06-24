OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Adopt-A-Block program in effect

The Kingman Clean City Commission learned Thursday, June 17 that Kingman Main Street has adopted White Cliffs Wagon Trail and will be keeping the trail clean. A Clean City Commission exhibit is shown at the recent City Expo. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Clean City Commission learned Thursday, June 17 that Kingman Main Street has adopted White Cliffs Wagon Trail and will be keeping the trail clean. A Clean City Commission exhibit is shown at the recent City Expo. (Miner file photo)

MACKENZIE DEXTER, mdexter@kdminer.com
Originally Published: June 24, 2021 5:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Clean City Commission learned Thursday, June 17 that the Adopt-A-Block program is in effect, and has expanded to Adopt-A-Trail and Adopt-A-Park as well, enabling individuals, groups and businesses to adopt a city block, trail or park to clean.

Sarah Ferry, clean city commission vice chair, told the group that Kingman Main Street has adopted White Cliffs Wagon Trail. Applications for the program can be found at https://bit.ly/2TZ7vNx.

An update about finalizing waiver forms for the Service to the Community Program was delivered by Rob Owen, public works director. Owen reported he did not meet the draft deadline for the meeting.

Owen said waivers are needed for property owners, renters and volunteers in order for them to move forward in the Service to the Community Program.

The Service to the Community Program will assist those physically or financially unable to clean their yards or properties by assigning volunteers and the commission to help.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Expo is learning experience for Kingman residents
Forever Trail: Kingman Main Street adopts White Cliffs Wagon Trail
Service to the Community Program is taking shape in Kingman
Kingman’s Adopt-a-Park Program is proving popular
City considers changes to recycling program
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State