Kingman Adopt-A-Block program in effect

KINGMAN – Kingman Clean City Commission learned Thursday, June 17 that the Adopt-A-Block program is in effect, and has expanded to Adopt-A-Trail and Adopt-A-Park as well, enabling individuals, groups and businesses to adopt a city block, trail or park to clean.



Sarah Ferry, clean city commission vice chair, told the group that Kingman Main Street has adopted White Cliffs Wagon Trail. Applications for the program can be found at https://bit.ly/2TZ7vNx.

An update about finalizing waiver forms for the Service to the Community Program was delivered by Rob Owen, public works director. Owen reported he did not meet the draft deadline for the meeting.

Owen said waivers are needed for property owners, renters and volunteers in order for them to move forward in the Service to the Community Program.

The Service to the Community Program will assist those physically or financially unable to clean their yards or properties by assigning volunteers and the commission to help.