Lake Havasu City man alleged to have fathered child with minor
KINGMAN – Terry Lee Fichtelman, 63, of Lake Havasu City, has been arrested on allegations of sexual conduct with a minor stemming from an ongoing child molestation investigation.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that a paternity test showed Fichtelman to be the father of a 3-year-old child that had been conceived when the mother was approximately 14 years old.
The mother had been living at a residence in the 4000 block of E. Blue Canyon Road in Lake Havasu City, where Fichtelman was also reported to reside in a separate residence.
Fichtelman reportedly denied the allegations even after being confronted with the paternity test, law enforcement wrote. Fichtelman, a registered sex offender, was arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor, a class 2 felony, on Tuesday, June 22.
The child is currently in the care and custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services. The investigation is ongoing.
