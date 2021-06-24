Miner Editorial | When temperatures soar, check on your neighbors, friends and family

Kingman is renowned for its climate. Not too hot (usually), and not too cold.

But last week’s heat wave set records in Kingman. The high of 109 degrees on Thursday, June 17 eclipsed a mark set in 1917. It didn’t even cool much when the sun went down, with records set for the highest low temperature on two consecutive nights.

And while we’ve had a bit of a respite this week, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, the forecast calls for high temperatures above 100 for Saturday through Monday, topping out at 104 on Sunday.

For most healthy folks, high heat is merely an inconvenience. Keep hydrated, wear light clothing, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid strenuous outdoor activities in the heat of the day. You’ll be OK.

But for the elderly, especially those with pre-existing health conditions, extended heat waves like we had last week are very dangerous. And something as simple as the air conditioning going out can mean game over.

According to the federal government, high heat is the primary cause of about 1,300 deaths a year. Don’t let the people you know and love be among them.

The next time it gets hot, touch base with your friends and family, and look in on the elderly residents in your neighborhood.