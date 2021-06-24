Mohave Valley man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Shane Aaron Stephenson, 32, of Mohave Valley on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence on Saturday, June 12.
Deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. to a convenience store in the 10000 block of Harbor Avenue in reference to an alleged domestic violence incident, according to an MCSO news release.
The alleged victim reportedly told deputies she entered the store and asked the clerk to call for police after being assaulted by Stephenson in the parking lot.
The victim alleged Stephenson had assaulted her a few days prior by choking her until she passed out and burning her hand with a lighter.
She told deputies that the June 12 incident began with a verbal altercation about the prior assault. She claimed Stephenson again began choking her and punching her in the face. Deputies located bruising and swelling consistent with the allegations, the news release said.
Stephenson was arrested and transported to the Mohave County jail without incident.
- Boy dies after crash on Lake Havasu
- Phoenix woman allegedly steals lottery tickets, fuel in Dolan Springs
- Dolan Springs crackdown prompted by surge in crime
- NWS: Heat wave breaks records in Kingman
- Task force brings ‘lawfulness’ to Dolan Springs
- Death Notice
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- $3B ‘Hive’ data farm in Golden Valley could become a simple solar field
- Going, going, gone
- Secretary of State hopeful Finchem: ‘Trump won’
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Going, going, gone
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Mohave 911
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: