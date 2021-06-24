Rants and Raves | June 25, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Lucky dog rescued from mine shaft in Mohave County – Thank you, rescuers! Happy dog owners I’m sure. My Dad worked in the Katherine Mine many, many years ago and my aunt, his sister, taught school there to the employees’ children.

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday rant – The ranter whining about whites in the Civil War forgets the war was because other whites wanted Blacks kept in slavery! Still, Confederate flags with slogan “the whites will rise again” and claims of “history” are displayed. America needs the holiday reminder.

Andy Worth letter: We need free and fair elections, not dictators – I agree with Andy Worth, but the GOP members of the Senate decided that winning was more important than Democracy! That seems to be a “trend” in Arizona GOP politics as well. What a sad day for our country.

Chris Meisenheimer letter: Do it for the people – Dr. Meisenhiemer was dead on about the importance of passing the “For the People Act!” So proud our senators supported it. So sad that the GOP decided partisanship was more important than the guaranteed right to vote!

Chris Meisenheimer letter: Do it for the people – The For the People Act is a blatant attempt by the Democrat Socialists to steal all future elections like every Communist country in the past.

Migrant youth speak of desperation to leave large shelters – Does anyone wonder why we are being held responsible for these horrible conditions brought on by Biden’s “y’all come” policy. Complete insanity. Fort Bliss wasn’t built to house illegals; Border Patrol wasn’t created to take care of unaccompanied children. Duh!

Secretary of State hopeful Finchem: ‘Trump won rant’ – To the rant writer, massive evidence of fraud in the Trump election is out there. Try looking it up and actually reading it. No, you won’t find it in the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC or any lying left-wing rag.

Ducey blocks ASU policy requiring masks for unvaccinated – Ducey’s common sense move to block ineffective mandates proven to hurt those they “protect” does not prohibit someone from wearing a mask if they choose. You question freedom in your rant. However, true freedom is having choices, not mandates.

Lucky dog rescued from mine shaft in Mohave County – Good story to an end of what could have been very tragic. Mohave sheriff’s office search and rescue needs the praise for who they are and what they do.

A big thank you to New Horizons medical taxi service for getting me to and from Bullhead City for eye surgery safely and worry free. What a wonderful service for folks with disabilities or those who don’t drive.

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday rant – After all the terrible things Democrats have done to Blacks including founding the KKK; they now give them this holiday? Recall, it was a Republican President who freed the slaves.

With the growth in our population the Kingman City Council needs to work on getting a Costco warehouse here in Kingman before one of the other cities gets it. Kingman can use the extra employment and tax revenue.

To the former Georgia resident with “several months” left on his car tag. If you read the law in our state regarding registering your vehicle, you’ll find that you’re already in violation as it states you have 15 days to register it.