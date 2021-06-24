Rise in new COVID cases levels off

KINGMAN – The number of new weekly cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County appears to have leveled off after rising for two consecutive weeks.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced 48 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, June 23 in a report that covered the two-day period from noon on Monday, June 21 to noon on Wednesday.

That raised the number of new cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday to 144 with two deaths, the same number of cases logged between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. The number of cases had been hovering below 100 for about a month.

Of the 48 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, 16 were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, including seven in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were four new cases ages 60-69, and three ages 70-79.

There were also five Kingman-area cases ages 50-59, three ages 30-39 and one age 11-19.

The Lake Havasu City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 26. Seven of those cases involved elderly adults over age 60.

There were also six new cases reported in the Bullhead City medical service area.

Cases had been rising again in the county despite vaccines being readily available for all persons age 12 and older. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2. There were 90 new cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, May 19.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Thursday, June 24 that 79,428 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to 36.6% of all county residents. Just over 60,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 198 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 153, Kingman with 152, Fort Mohave with 58, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,261 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,218 for Bullhead City, 4,750 for Kingman, 1,757 for Fort Mohave, 1,145 for Golden Valley, 822 for Mohave Valley and 449 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 148 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 39 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,020 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,255 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,561 cases in the county. The county counts 650 deaths, while the state reports 749. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, June 23, there were 38 new cases from 832 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 8% (32/391) on Wednesday, June 16; and 6% (24/416) on Thursday, June 17; 18% (30/170) on Monday, June 21; and 9% (21/237) on Tuesday, June 22.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 204,590 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, June 24, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths and 626 new cases from 15,195 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 891,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,868 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.6 million confirmed cases and 602,863 deaths the morning of Thursday, June 24.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,894,010 deaths from nearly 180 million confirmed cases on Thursday, June 24.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.