OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State trust land closures to be implemented Friday

All state trust lands will be closed beginning Friday, June 25 due to the high risk of wildland fires.

All state trust lands will be closed beginning Friday, June 25 due to the high risk of wildland fires.

Originally Published: June 24, 2021 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management along with the Arizona State Land Department have announced closures of state trust land throughout Arizona starting at 8 a.m. Friday, June 25, due to “extremely high fire danger.”

The agencies wrote in a joint news release that the closures will be implemented on state-owned and managed lands in all 15 counties.

Those lands will be closed to entry for recreational purposes including hunting, camping, and the use of off-road vehicles. Target shooting and fireworks, as is the case year-round, are prohibited.

“Yes, we received rain today, but unfortunately it’s not enough,” the department of forestry wrote on the agency’s Facebook page on Thursday, June 23. “Once it heats back up and dries out our fire activity will once again increase.”

The closures apply to all state trust lands outside incorporated municipalities, while state parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place.

It also includes a full shutdown of operations, with the exception of those organizations on mineral soil involving road excavation, watering, grading, gravel surfacing and rock crushing.

Exemptions include those with a written fire entry and activity permit, such as people with grazing permits when entry is needed to gather, move or manage their livestock. Special-use authorization holders are also exempt when access is needed to maintain emergency or communications operations, as are resident owners and lessees of land within closed areas.

Closure exemptions must be approved by the state forester.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State