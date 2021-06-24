State trust land closures to be implemented Friday

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management along with the Arizona State Land Department have announced closures of state trust land throughout Arizona starting at 8 a.m. Friday, June 25, due to “extremely high fire danger.”

The agencies wrote in a joint news release that the closures will be implemented on state-owned and managed lands in all 15 counties.

Those lands will be closed to entry for recreational purposes including hunting, camping, and the use of off-road vehicles. Target shooting and fireworks, as is the case year-round, are prohibited.

“Yes, we received rain today, but unfortunately it’s not enough,” the department of forestry wrote on the agency’s Facebook page on Thursday, June 23. “Once it heats back up and dries out our fire activity will once again increase.”

The closures apply to all state trust lands outside incorporated municipalities, while state parks will remain open with fire restrictions in place.

It also includes a full shutdown of operations, with the exception of those organizations on mineral soil involving road excavation, watering, grading, gravel surfacing and rock crushing.

Exemptions include those with a written fire entry and activity permit, such as people with grazing permits when entry is needed to gather, move or manage their livestock. Special-use authorization holders are also exempt when access is needed to maintain emergency or communications operations, as are resident owners and lessees of land within closed areas.

Closure exemptions must be approved by the state forester.