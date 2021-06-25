State reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one death from complications of the virus in Mohave County the morning of Friday, June 25. The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 750, according to the state.

The number of new cases had been growing in the county for several weeks, before leveling off. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 23 the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 144 new cases and two deaths, the same number of cases logged between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. The number of cases had been hovering below 100 for about a month.

Cases had been rising again in the county despite vaccines being readily available for all persons age 12 and older. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2. There were 90 new cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, May 19.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Thursday, June 24 that 79,544 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to 36.7% of all county residents. About 66,000 county residents are now fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 198 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 153, Kingman with 152, Fort Mohave with 58, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,261 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,218 for Bullhead City, 4,750 for Kingman, 1,757 for Fort Mohave, 1,145 for Golden Valley, 822 for Mohave Valley and 449 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 148 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 39 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.4 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,020 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,255 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,608 cases in the county. The county counts 650 deaths, while the state reports 750. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, June 24, there were 47 new cases from 408 tests for a positivity rate of 12%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (24/416) on Thursday, June 17; 18% (30/170) on Monday, June 21; 9% (21/237) on Tuesday, June 22; and 5% (38/832) on Wednesday, June 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 204,997 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, June 25, AZDHS was reporting 28 new deaths and 587 new cases from 16,350 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 892,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,903 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.6 million confirmed cases and 603,211 deaths the morning of Friday, June 25.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,902,501 deaths from more than 180 million confirmed cases on Friday, June 25.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs.