OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

A ballot measure that would give the Arizona Legislature more power to change citizens’ initiatives after approval will be put before the voters. Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem is shown. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3h75J4z)

A ballot measure that would give the Arizona Legislature more power to change citizens’ initiatives after approval will be put before the voters. Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem is shown. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3h75J4z)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 26, 2021 2:49 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona voters will be asked next year to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature more power to change citizen's initiatives they have approved.

The Legislative referral approved by the Republican-controlled House on Friday and previously approved by the Senate would amend the Voter Protection Act.

That constitutional provision was approved by the state's voters in 1998 after lawmakers overturned a 1996 initiative legalizing medical marijuana.

The act prevents lawmakers from changing a law passed by initiative unless the change both “furthers the purpose” and obtains a 3/4th vote of the Legislature. Republicans in the Legislature have chafed for years about their inability to change voter initiatives because of the constitutional provision.

Under the proposal approved with only Republican support by the House and Senate, lawmakers would be able to make any changes they want to an initiative if any part of it is declared unconstitutional by the state or U.S. supreme courts.

Democratic Rep. Athena Salman said if the measure is approved by voters, it will give the Legislature the right to gut any voter-approved law if just one small part is found to violate the constitution. She pointed to the Citizens Clean Elections Act, which set up a public financing system for elections and gave oversight to a commission that can enforce campaign finance laws.

That 1998 initiative initially gave matching funds to candidates who opted for public campaign financing if they were outspent by non-participating candidates. The U.S. Supreme Court struck that provision down, but the rest of the act remains in force.

“It’s a very sneaky way to undermine the Voter Protection Act without actually having to repeal the Voter Protection Act,” Salman said.

Republicans say it is fine to ask the voters to review the Voter Protection Act.

"It's true that we have certain things in law that were referred to the voters or that the voters established," Republican Rep. Mark Finchem said. “I have a real struggle with believing that that pre-empts any future ask to the voters for clarity and precision."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Voters asked to amend Citizens Clean Elections Act
Clean Elections Commission suing Legislative Council
Try being made to limit ballot measures to ‘one subject’
Committee approves measure to have lawmakers make Senate nominations
Effort to halt citizen initiative changes takes shape
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State