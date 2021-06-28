Obituary | Cody Briles

It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that we announce the passing of our son Cody Briles. Cody was born in Kingman, Arizona in 1993. He was passionate about spending time with his daughter Jayden. He enjoyed riding in the sand dunes, dancing and spending time with his many friends. Cody had a passion and love for life. His bright smile, and warm and loving spirit will be sorely missed.



Cody was preceded in death by his Great-Grandmother, Deloris Hayden of Kingman, Arizona; his Maternal Grandfather Robert Murphy of Kingman, Arizona; and his paternal Grandfather Danny Briles of Phoenix, Arizona.



Cody is survived by his daughter Jayden Briles of Phoenix, Arizona; his parents Micah and Jolynn Briles of San Antonio, Texas; brother Christopher Briles and wife Yachel Briles of Haifa, Israel; brother Marcus Reif of Golden Valley, Arizona; sister Ashley Landes (Briles) and her husband Derek Landes of Kansas City, Missouri; grandmother Debbie Briles of Portland, Oregon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

