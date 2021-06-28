OFFERS
Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4

There’s a chance of rain in the Kingman area each day through July 4, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

There’s a chance of rain in the Kingman area each day through July 4, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 28, 2021 10:41 a.m.

KINGMAN – Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Kingman area at least through Friday, July 2, with the greatest chance of inclement weather falling on Wednesday, June 30.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40% chance of precipitation on Tuesday, June 29, which will have a high near 96 degrees paired with a chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Winds could gust to 22 mph.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will drop, though only slightly, to 30% Tuesday evening, which has a forecast low of 72 degrees.

Wednesday, June 30 comes with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms along with a high temperature of 93. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance for precipitation and thunderstorms will fall to 20% Wednesday night, when the low temperature is expected to drop to 72 degrees.

There is also a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1. Thursday’s high is forecast at 94 degrees and its low 74.

NWS lists Friday, July 2 as having a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high near 98 degrees, however, no additional information was available as of 10 a.m. Monday, June 28. The same forecast is listed for Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4.

