Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Arizona man indicted on charges in drive-by shootings

Ashin Tricarico (Peoria Police Department photo)

Ashin Tricarico (Peoria Police Department photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 5 p.m.

PHOENIX – An indictment released Monday charges an Arizona man with murder and aggravated assault in a string of drive-by shootings earlier this month in metro Phoenix.

The grand jury indictment against 19-year-old Ashin Scott Tricarico mirrors the charges filed previously by prosecutors after his arrest 11 days ago.

Tricarico is accused of killing one person and injuring a dozen others. In all, he is charged with 31 felonies.

Thomas Glow, an attorney representing Tricarico, didn’t immediately return a message Monday evening seeking comment.

Tricarico is accused of opening fire on cars and pedestrians from his SUV in at least eight separate shootings in three Phoenix suburbs.

Four people were shot, including 67-year-old David Liebler, who was found dead in a pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a canal near a freeway.

A 3-year-old child was in one vehicle with her mother when the front windshield and driver’s side door were hit, but wasn’t harmed.

Investigators said Tricarico told them that he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting.

More than a month before the shootings, Phoenix police say Tricarico was working as a licensed security guard at a north Phoenix restaurant when he shot a male customer outside of the business who was reportedly intoxicated, causing a disturbance and charging at Tricarico.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening, and Tricarico remained at the restaurant and cooperated with investigators.

The case is still being investigated, and Tricarico told police he shot the man in self-defense.

State