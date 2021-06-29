Deputies seize 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine

KINGMAN – Matthew Neil Dimmick, 34, of Bullhead City, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony allegations stemming from a traffic stop on Tuesday, June 22.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at 11 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5400 block of Highway 95 in Mohave Valley. Deputies made contact with the driver and the passenger, identified as Dimmick.

A pat search of Dimmick reportedly revealed a glass pipe and a clear plastic baggie containing 11 grams of methamphetamine. Dimmick was detained, at which time a search of his backpack revealed a loaded handgun, according to law enforcement. The sheriff’s office also wrote that a records check showed Dimmick to be a prohibited possessor, and currently on felony bail for an unrelated offense.

The driver of the vehicle was released from the scene. Dimmick was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, as well as an active arrest warrant.

He was booked into the Mohave County jail.