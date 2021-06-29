Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff to visit Phoenix next week

SALT LAKE CITY - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning to visit Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah this week as part of a tour through southwestern states, the White House announced Monday.

Emhoff will be visiting the park on Friday as part of a Biden administration tour to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19.

Emhoff's visit comes as many U.S. states continue to experience lagging vaccination rates.

No additional details about his visit were immediately available.

First lady Jill Biden also announced Monday that she and Emhoff will tour a vaccination site in Houston on Tuesday and another vaccine clinic at a middle school in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Biden's office said the trips are intended to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize outreach efforts.

Biden visited Salt Lake City in May and spoke at a middle school where she thanked teachers for their work during the pandemic and stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to investing in education.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited southern Utah in early April as she prepared to submit recommendations on whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante.