OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff to visit Phoenix next week

First Lady Jill Biden, right, will visit a vaccine clinic at a middle school in Phoenix on Wednesday, July 7. (AP file photo)

First Lady Jill Biden, right, will visit a vaccine clinic at a middle school in Phoenix on Wednesday, July 7. (AP file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 4:55 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning to visit Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah this week as part of a tour through southwestern states, the White House announced Monday.

Emhoff will be visiting the park on Friday as part of a Biden administration tour to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19.

Emhoff's visit comes as many U.S. states continue to experience lagging vaccination rates.

No additional details about his visit were immediately available.

First lady Jill Biden also announced Monday that she and Emhoff will tour a vaccination site in Houston on Tuesday and another vaccine clinic at a middle school in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Biden's office said the trips are intended to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize outreach efforts.

Biden visited Salt Lake City in May and spoke at a middle school where she thanked teachers for their work during the pandemic and stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to investing in education.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited southern Utah in early April as she prepared to submit recommendations on whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Briefs | Biden, Harris to virtually visit Glendale stadium vaccine site
Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days
Arizona’s state-run COVID vaccine sites slated to close by end of June
Ducey: Trump 'bears some responsibility' for insurrection
Column | Biden, Harris are cause of migration
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State