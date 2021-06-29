OFFERS
Maricopa County won’t re-use subpoenaed ballot counters

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 5:02 p.m.

PHOENIX – Maricopa County officials said Monday they'll never again use voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to audit the 2020 election.

The county's Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors responded to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she would seek to decertify the machines because the county lost control of them and doesn't know what was done to them. She said she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines.”

“The Board shares your concerns,” county attorney Joseph La Rue wrote to Hobbs.

Senate Republicans issued a subpoena earlier this year demanding the county turn over vote-tabulation equipment, along with ballots and a variety of other records for an unprecedented partisan audit of the county’s 2020 vote count. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters had claimed without evidence that his loss was marred by fraud.

The county hired several firms to conduct the audit, led by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm that has no election experience before 2020 and is led by a Trump supporter who has promoted election conspiracies.

The audit will not change the outcome of the election, but many Trump supporters hope it will lead to similar reviews in other battleground states and turn up evidence that President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. Critics say it’s a fruitless attempt to further Trump’s narrative about the 2020 election and will diminish faith in the democratic process.

The county spent $6.1 million to lease the machines from Dominion Voting Systems in a three-year contract that expires before the 2022 election. There are three one-year renewal options.

County officials said in a news release that they're using backup equipment for local elections in March and May and are working with Dominion to replace the subpoenaed machines ahead of elections in November 2021.

Fields Moseley, a spokesman for the county Board of Supervisors, said there will be a cost associated with using new machines but the exact amount is still unclear.

