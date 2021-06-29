Monthly Movie Night at Kingman adult center features ‘Adam’s rib’
KINGMAN – Monthly movie night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., will feature the 1949 production of “Adam’s Rib,” starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn.
According to the IMDb movie site, a husband (Tracy) and wife (Hepburn) work as opposing lawyers in a case involving a woman who shot her husband, making domestic and professional tensions mount.
Local movie buff Steve Conn will provide historical context and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie starts at 6 p.m.
Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available. A $2 donation helps pay for adult center programs.
For more information call 928-757-2778.
