Nonprofit aims for cleaner public lands in Arizona

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A newly formed nonprofit dedicated to keeping public lands clean hosted its first cleanup event in Lake Havasu City.

Nomadic Management, a veteran and minority run nonprofit based in Quartzsite, finished its cleanup of Craggy Wash on June 7. The organization aims to help preserve natural public lands in hopes of keeping them clean and open for generations.

Craggy Wash, located northbound along State Route 95 near the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, was one of those lands that needed a cleanup. According to Nomadic Management Board Member Steven Hendrick, the cleanup took almost four days with four people collecting six loads for the landfill.

“We were there for a total of 100 hours,” Hendrick said. “We took over a ton of trash out of there. About over 2,000 pounds of trash over at Craggy Wash.”

Craggy Wash is a campground managed by the Bureau of Land Management and officials were pleased with the cleanup when they visited. The BLM sent the organization a letter, commenting on the great effort and accomplishment of cleaning the area, Hendrick said. Nomadic Management was formed two years ago and recently agreed to a one-year volunteering contract with the BLM to help clean and maintain their public lands.

Hendrick said there are plans to come back to Havasu in the future.

“We cleaned it up because Craggy Wash is such an important place for nomads during winter,” Hendrick said. “We didn’t want to lose those types of places because (the public lands) were so dirty and trashed.”

After the cleanup in Havasu, Nomadic Management made its way to clean public lands in the Bellemont area near Flagstaff. According to the organization’s website, the nonprofit pulled a trailer load of trash out of off-highway vehicle areas, but weren’t able to finish its cleanup due to the areas having bigger loads than anticipated.

The public could help the organization discover areas in need of a cleanup with its upcoming Pin the Trash app. The app allows users to pin trash they find at any public land and the nonprofit will form cleanup groups to clean those areas.

“We hope to get the word out on this new app coming out,” Hendrick said. “That’s going to help with a lot of trash in places like Lake Havasu, Parker and those areas. We’re hoping the app will catch on really quick.”

The Pin the Trash app is slated to launch sometime in the upcoming week for Android devices. The app is expected to be available for Apple users within two weeks, Hendrick said.

For those who are interested in volunteering, visit the organization’s website at nomadicmanagment.com/volunteer.