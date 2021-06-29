Water Springs Fire perimeter expected to hold in windy weather

KINGMAN – The lightning-caused Water Springs Fire burning on the Grand Wash Cliffs east of Meadview was 50% contained as of noon Tuesday, June 29.

According to InciWeb, an interagency, all-risk incident information management system, the Water Springs Fire started at midnight on Thursday, June 24 as a result of lightning. As of noon Tuesday, the fire was 50% contained at 496 acres.

Rodney Crum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, said its resources are being assisted by the Hualapai Tribe, National Park Service, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Forest Service, and the fire units of Golden Valley, Lake Mohave Ranchos and Mohave Valley.

“There are a couple of small structures in the vicinity, but there is no significant risk to them,” Crum said in an email. “Grand Canyon West facilities (are) 5 miles to the east. Currently down to about 40 firefighters and additional demobilization of resources will continue as the fire reaches full containment.”

The National Weather Service forecasts chances for precipitation and thunderstorms through Sunday, July 4. Personnel on the fire are taking that into consideration in their mitigation efforts.

“We are confident in holding the fire within its current perimeter, so winds from passing thunderstorms should not be an impact,” Crum said. “More importantly, we are concerned about more lightning-caused fires this week as it is extremely dry, and the Fourth of July holiday brings additional concerns with fireworks (always prohibited on public lands).”

The hope is that thunderstorms are accompanied by “much-needed monsoon rains,” he wrote.