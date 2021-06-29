OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Water Springs Fire perimeter expected to hold in windy weather

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 5:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The lightning-caused Water Springs Fire burning on the Grand Wash Cliffs east of Meadview was 50% contained as of noon Tuesday, June 29.

According to InciWeb, an interagency, all-risk incident information management system, the Water Springs Fire started at midnight on Thursday, June 24 as a result of lightning. As of noon Tuesday, the fire was 50% contained at 496 acres.

Rodney Crum, public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, said its resources are being assisted by the Hualapai Tribe, National Park Service, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Forest Service, and the fire units of Golden Valley, Lake Mohave Ranchos and Mohave Valley.

“There are a couple of small structures in the vicinity, but there is no significant risk to them,” Crum said in an email. “Grand Canyon West facilities (are) 5 miles to the east. Currently down to about 40 firefighters and additional demobilization of resources will continue as the fire reaches full containment.”

The National Weather Service forecasts chances for precipitation and thunderstorms through Sunday, July 4. Personnel on the fire are taking that into consideration in their mitigation efforts.

“We are confident in holding the fire within its current perimeter, so winds from passing thunderstorms should not be an impact,” Crum said. “More importantly, we are concerned about more lightning-caused fires this week as it is extremely dry, and the Fourth of July holiday brings additional concerns with fireworks (always prohibited on public lands).”

The hope is that thunderstorms are accompanied by “much-needed monsoon rains,” he wrote.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Wildfires north of Kingman battled
New Water Fire now fully contained
Obi Fire grows to 2,270 acres
Massive wildfires burn around Arizona, force evacuations
Ridge Fire in Hualapai Mountains now 52% contained
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State