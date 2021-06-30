OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police arrest man with felony, misdemeanor warrants

David Joseph Forrester (MCSO photo)

David Joseph Forrester (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: June 30, 2021 11:42 a.m.

KINGMAN – David Joseph Forrester, 37, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department after officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Friday, June 25, and reportedly found Forrester to have both felony and misdemeanor warrants.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue at 4 p.m. Friday. Officers made contact with Forrester, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance, discovering that he had a misdemeanor warrant issued out of Lake Havasu City Municipal Court and a felony warrant for a parole violation issued by the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Forrester was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman-area man awaiting extradition to New Mexico
Mohave 911: Sunday, January 16, 2011
Mohave 911 | March 7, 2021
Domestic violence call to KPD results in drug arrest
Mohave 911: April 29, 2013
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State