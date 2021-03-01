City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman became aware Friday, Feb. 26 that its entire computer system had been targeted in a cyber attack, currently leaving the city with no access to email.
City Public Information Officer Coleen Haines said it is unknown at this time whether customers’ information is at risk with the cyber attack.
The city wrote in a news release that departments can still work with customers over the phone and in-person, just not through email. Kingman Municipal Court operations are not effected.
“Some operations will be manual only, and some operations will not be able to be completed until systems are back up and running,” the city wrote. “At this point it is unknown when all systems will be fully functional. Once again, municipal court is unaffected.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and the Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force, under the Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs, has been working with the city on the issue. The Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force has been onsite with the city’s Information Technology team as of Saturday, Feb. 27.
“The city is continuing to work to discover the extent of the event,” the release continued. “The criminal investigation is ongoing and we will update the public as we work with the Arizona National Guard Cyber Joint Task Force.”
Haines said the future of the Tuesday, March 2 Kingman City Council meeting is uncertain as of now.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
