Prep roundup: Kingman girls lose 66-37 to Yuma Catholic

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls basketball team lost 66-37 on Saturday, Feb. 27 to Yuma Catholic (10-1), the 8th-ranked team in the state in Class 3A.

With the loss, their second in as many days, the 17th-ranked Lady Bulldogs will need lots of help to make the 16-team playoff field. There are no play-in games this year due to the pandemic.

Kingman slipped to 3-6 and plays 20th-ranked Parker in Parker on Tuesday, March 2, then hosts No. 33 Tonopah Valley (0-14) in the regular season finale on Thursday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Yuma Catholic 69, Kingman 24

YUMA – Yuma Catholic beat Kingman 69-24 in a high school boys basketball game in Yuma on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Yuma Catholic improved to 9-4 with the win, while Kingman remains winless at 0-10.

The Bulldogs will try to get into the win column when they visit Parker (2-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.