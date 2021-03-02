OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 02
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Auditions slated for dinner theater in Kingman

Auditions for an upcoming dinner theater comedy spoof of a murder mystery will be held at the ArtHub in downtown Kingman on Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. (Miner file photo)

Auditions for an upcoming dinner theater comedy spoof of a murder mystery will be held at the ArtHub in downtown Kingman on Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 2, 2021 3:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Open auditions for actors age 18 and older for a dinner theater comedy spoof of a murder mystery will be held at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., in Kingman.

The auditions are slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12 and 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13.

The show will be taken to local restaurants for performance in May, Beale Street Theater wrote in a news release.

For auditions participants can either prepare a one-minute monologue, or readings will be made available.

For more information contact auditions@bealestreettheater.com.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Beale Street Theater in Kingman sets auditions for ‘Polar Express,’ Christmas carolers
Auditions slated in Kingman for Beale Street Theater’s spring play
Beale Street Theater prepping for next week’s events
Kingman Center for the Arts offering musical theater workshops
Pop-up Fashion Boutique underway at the ArtHub in Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State