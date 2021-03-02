Auditions slated for dinner theater in Kingman

KINGMAN – Open auditions for actors age 18 and older for a dinner theater comedy spoof of a murder mystery will be held at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St., in Kingman.

The auditions are slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, March 12 and 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13.

The show will be taken to local restaurants for performance in May, Beale Street Theater wrote in a news release.

For auditions participants can either prepare a one-minute monologue, or readings will be made available.

For more information contact auditions@bealestreettheater.com.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater