Mohave County to receive 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

KINGMAN – Mohave County will receive 8,000 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, which is an increase of 5,000 when compared to previous weeks, said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley at the county board of supervisors meeting on Monday, March 1.

“Staff has been working diligently to secure more vaccine for Mohave County,” Burley said. “That includes many discussions with the Arizona Department of Health Services, Congressmen Paul Gosar’s office and Senator Sinema’s office. We have been ... trying to secure more vaccine for our county and increase that amount and allocation.”

With the 8,000 doses this week, the county has been allocated 39,700 doses. Ninety-five percent of the inventory was already administered within the county. Over 9,000 county residents have received both doses.

“We will continue to advocate for more,” Burley said.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 told the audience the vaccine program is not run as the county chooses, but comes with directions from the federal and state governments.

Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop agreed, and said the role of the county is solely to balance the allocations between 40 county providers, striving for equity. The commitment of the private sector to do their job and report vaccinations quickly and accurately to the state also plays a role in the effort.

The hospital update shows a slight uptick in COVID-19 patients, Burley said, expressing hope this is a “transient event, not a trend.”

Last week, Mohave County had 70% of ICU beds full, with 38% of those COVID-19 patients, which is better than the state average (86% beds full with 24% COVID-19 patients).

There have been multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus around the globe and the county monitors their presence in Mohave County. The UK variant has been reported in Arizona, but there are no confirmed cases in Mohave County yet, Burley said. The South African and Brazilian variants are present in the U.S., but have not been reported in the state.