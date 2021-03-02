OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 02
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County to receive 8,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley talks to the county board of supervisors about the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 1. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley talks to the county board of supervisors about the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 1. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 2, 2021 3:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County will receive 8,000 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, which is an increase of 5,000 when compared to previous weeks, said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley at the county board of supervisors meeting on Monday, March 1.

“Staff has been working diligently to secure more vaccine for Mohave County,” Burley said. “That includes many discussions with the Arizona Department of Health Services, Congressmen Paul Gosar’s office and Senator Sinema’s office. We have been ... trying to secure more vaccine for our county and increase that amount and allocation.”

With the 8,000 doses this week, the county has been allocated 39,700 doses. Ninety-five percent of the inventory was already administered within the county. Over 9,000 county residents have received both doses.

“We will continue to advocate for more,” Burley said.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 told the audience the vaccine program is not run as the county chooses, but comes with directions from the federal and state governments.

Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop agreed, and said the role of the county is solely to balance the allocations between 40 county providers, striving for equity. The commitment of the private sector to do their job and report vaccinations quickly and accurately to the state also plays a role in the effort.

The hospital update shows a slight uptick in COVID-19 patients, Burley said, expressing hope this is a “transient event, not a trend.”

Last week, Mohave County had 70% of ICU beds full, with 38% of those COVID-19 patients, which is better than the state average (86% beds full with 24% COVID-19 patients).

There have been multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus around the globe and the county monitors their presence in Mohave County. The UK variant has been reported in Arizona, but there are no confirmed cases in Mohave County yet, Burley said. The South African and Brazilian variants are present in the U.S., but have not been reported in the state.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pfizer shots in arms in Mohave County, 5,700 doses of Moderna vaccine on the way
Mohave County gets vaccine boost
Public Health Director: Vaccines, patience in ‘short supply’
Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
Vaccinations expand to ages 65 and older
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State