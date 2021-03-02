OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 02
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey gets vaccine as Arizona COVID death toll tops 16,000

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday, March 2 was vaccinated against COVID-19. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday, March 2 was vaccinated against COVID-19. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 2, 2021 3:08 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday received a vaccination against COVID-19 with the state health director administering the shot at a mass vaccination site in Glendale a day after the state allowed people as young as age 55 to get the vaccine.

The governor tweeted photos after he got the first of two needed shots during an unannounced visit to State Farm Stadium. The 56-year-old Republican previously said he would not ‘jump the line’ to take a coronavirus vaccine but would wait until it was his turn.

Ducey's inoculation came as Arizona's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 16,000 on Tuesday and the state reported 81 additional deaths and 849 additional confirmed infection cases. The daily increase in newly confirmed cases was the smallest in three months.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 818,670 confirmed cases and 16,080 deaths.

The state's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths sank over the past two weeks, while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 2,245.9 on Feb. 15 to 1,192.4 on Monday and the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 131.9 to 79.7 during the same period, according The COVID Tracking Project data.

As of Monday, 1,202 COVID-19 patients occupied Arizona hospital inpatient beds, the lowest number since Nov. 7 and down from the pandemic high of 5,802 set on Jan. 11.

In another development, a Yuma County official said Monday that Arizona in mid-March may open a state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center.

The county official, Emergency Management Director Tony Badilla, met Friday with state Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs officials and city police and fire officials, the Yuma Sun reported. The state now operates vaccination sites in metro Phoenix and in Tucson.

The state announced Monday that it was opening vaccinations to people ages 55 and older while also allowing front-line essential workers to get the vaccine.

The state plans to release 50,000 new vaccination appointments at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium at noon on Tuesday. Vaccines for those age 55 and up will also be available at pharmacies and federally qualified health centers participating in federal vaccination programs.

"This vaccine is safe, effective and free,” Ducey said in a statement. “I’m proud to join the more than 1.2 million Arizonans who have already received the vaccine, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment. It’s the best way you can protect yourself and your family, while getting our kids back to school and bringing jobs back to Arizona.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona sets virus deaths record
People 75 and older get higher Arizona vaccination priority
Arizona virus death toll tops 8K with 2nd-largest daily rise
Briefs | Arizona reports 6,417 new COVID-19 cases
Number of pandemic deaths in Arizona nears 15,000
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State