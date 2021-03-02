Mohave Republican Forum hopes to restart meetings in 2021

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum hopes to begin meeting again in 2021, but not yet.

Meetings will recommence when the COVID (case) numbers are “minimized” and “the limitations on numbers for such gatherings are removed,” the group wrote in a news release.

The group’s general monthly meetings, held at the Golden Corral restaurant, were suspended in April 2020 due to coronavirus precautions, limitations on large gatherings, limitations on restaurants, to help avoid the spread of the virus, and to protect members, speakers and guests. Also adding to the decision was Golden Corral temporarily closing and then reopening with limited seating.

“Also, due to the controversies regarding the pros versus cons regarding masks and distancing guidelines, neither the board members nor others who helped with the meetings either wanted to be a mask and distancing patrol, and mask and distancing enforcers, or alternatively condone no masks or no distancing,” the news release explained. “The seriousness of the effects of COVID for some who contracted it, including death, was and remains a concern to the MRF Board.”

Meanwhile, MRF members will continue to be members without paying further dues at least through 2021, and board members and officers will continue to serve until meetings resume and elections can be held.