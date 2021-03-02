New program will assist renters and landlords in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 1 unanimously ratified and approved the Intergovernmental Agreement between the county and the Arizona Department of Economic Security for the administration of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. It provides financial relief for Arizona renters and landlords impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As of now, landlords and renters in Mohave County are able to apply for the ERAP and can receive up to $3,500 a month in rent and utility assistance,” the county wrote in a news release. The program expires Dec. 31, 2021. Applications will be accepted until that date or until funding is depleted.

Eligibility is based on:

– the renter’s household income being less than or equal to 80% of the area median income.

– the renter or a member of the renter’s household being eligible for unemployment insurance benefits, or having experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– the renter being at risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe living conditions.

While both renters and landlords may apply for assistance, the county wrote that eligibility is also based on the renter’s address and ability to meet the following federal criteria:

– The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions demonstrated by an eviction notice, a utility shutoff notice, a past-due rent notice and/or a past-due utility notice.

– Evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability. Assistance priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% of the area median income, and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.

Applicants unable to apply online using the ERAP hotline once available. In their application, renters will need to provide a copy of lease/rental agreement, photo ID, electricity and/or gas bill, disconnection notice (if any), proof of income, eviction notice (if applicable) and proof of hardship, such as a termination letter.

Past-due balances dating to March 2020 receive priority, the news release noted. Future assistance will be authorized in three-month increments. Assistance is available for up to 15 months. One-time assistance of up to $500 is available to landlords for court and attorney-related costs associated with each housing unit or renter.

Mohave County Community Services will be directing all community members with WiFi or smartphone capabilities to register on the portal at https://era.azdes.gov/. If you do not have internet or smartphone access, call 833-912-0878 to register.

Anyone with a disability, and those without internet or smartphone access, can also call Mohave County Community Services at 928-753-0723 to schedule an appointment to use a computer or smartphone to access the ERAP portal.

The county’s Community Services Department will also have two full-time employees traveling throughout the county to assist members who wish to register in rural communities where internet is sparse or nonexistent.

Applicants can appeal adverse actions by submitting an ERAP Appeal Form or written request within 60 calendar days from the date of decision or adverse action. More information regarding this process is available on the ERAP online portal.

Visit des.az.gov/ERAP for specific information needed for those interested in gaining relief and accessing the funding through the ERAP.

Information provided by Mohave County