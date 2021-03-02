Obituary | Eugene Ted Wolff

Eugene Ted Wolff was born to Bernard and Ada Boldman Wolff, May 7, 1933 in Chappell, Nebraska.

As a young boy, he enjoyed the outdoors, roaming the hills and plains of his home state with rifle or fishing rod in hand. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952. He proudly served as a Seaman Third Class during the Korean Conflict. Gene’s tour of duty took him to Korea, China and Russia. He earned a number of certifications while in the service, but was most proud of qualifying as a deep-sea diver. His ship was often used as a decoy to draw fire from enemy gun emplacements on the coast of North Korea, so that battleships could locate and fire on them.



He was thankful to have survived that experience, wanting to return home to Nebraska to start a family.



Gene married Marlene Henry and their union was blessed by four children. During that time, he earned an education degree at Hastings College, playing football with the famed Tom Osborne. Gene continued his career teaching English at the high school in Grand Island, Nebraska, where he met his second wife, Linda Wells, who was also teaching at the high school. After accepting job offers in Kingman, Arizona in 1969, Gene and Linda left the plains of Nebraska to spend the next 51 years there.

Gene taught English at Kingman High School, opening both his home and his heart to his students. He sponsored the cheerleader and pom-pom line for a number of years, traveling to away games and overseeing practices, as well as cooking too many hamburgers to count for both squads. The door to the Wolff home was always open to any student or friend who needed them. He left a legacy of love and commitment to the students fortunate enough to have had him as their teacher and mentor, guide and friend.











Gene was both an educator and a pilot. He obtained his private pilot’s license and enjoyed flying his plane on weekends. Saturday mornings often found him flying over the home of his friends, greeting them with a friendly wing wiggle. Several of his students took their first flights in his little plane, helping them overcome their fears to enjoy the skies. Gene was a charter member of the Kingman Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter #765, founding the association in 1982. He built his own aircraft from a kit and took it up often. He enjoyed participating in fly-ins, and giving free flights to children through the association’s Young Eagles flight days at the Kingman Airport. The pilots in the association became a beloved second family to Gene. After his retirement, he spent most mornings at the airport, tinkering with his airplane, drinking coffee and exchanging stories with his fellow pilots. He also enjoyed pushing dirt around his property on his vintage tractor, chasing Kingman’s never-ending weeds.

Gene and his wife, Linda, made several trips to Europe, enjoying the British Isles each time they traveled. They were always glad to return home, but they left a large part of their hearts in Ireland.

Gene was an avid student of World War II, amassing a large collection of books on that subject. He also enjoyed photography, relishing the challenge of crafting an image worthy of framing. Gene was a gifted storyteller with an encyclopedic memory for detail and names. His memories and stories were spiced with a dry wit and sometimes a dose of sarcasm, always entertaining his listeners. He was blessed with robust health until his last few years which allowed him to stay active at Grace Lutheran Church, to participate in community and political activities, and to keep his posts flowing on Facebook.

Gene was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Ada Boldman Wolff; and his stepmother, Myrtle Wolff. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda G. Wolff. He is also survived by his son and three daughters Jeff Wolff, Santi Davi, Sheryl Wolff Baker, and Lisa Wolff, all of Colorado. Seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren will continue his legacy. He made his final flight on Dec. 23, 2020 and is already deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Don Downey Memorial EAA 765 Hanger at 7560 Flightline Drive at Kingman Airport on March 20 at 10 a.m. The family would welcome a memorial contribution in Gene’s name to the Experimental Aircraft Association, 4560 Flightline Drive, Kingman, AZ, 86401.

[Isaiah 40:30-31 NIV] Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.