Utah LGBTQ+ nonprofit group to expand after $4M donations

A Utah-based nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youths will be expanding into Arizona. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the nonprofit a “visionary organization.” (Photo by Ben P L, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3mVk3P9)

A Utah-based nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youths will be expanding into Arizona. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the nonprofit a "visionary organization." (Photo by Ben P L, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3mVk3P9)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 2, 2021 3:12 p.m.

PROVO, Utah - A Utah nonprofit that provides resources for LGBTQ+ youth will expand to other states after receiving $4 million in donations.

The donations to the nonprofit Encircle include a $2 million donation from Qualtrics founder and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and his wife Ashley Smith, and $1 million from Apple, which will "contribute products that promote digital connection, creativity and education,” according to a statement.

Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman will donate Reynolds' childhood home in Las Vegas, which is valued at about $1 million.

The donations announced Thursday will jumpstart Encircle’s “$8 Million, 8 Houses” campaign, an effort to construct eight new community resource houses in Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Nevada.

Encircle currently operates homes in Provo, Salt Lake City and St. George, the Daily Herald reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Encircle a “visionary organization” and said “we cannot overstate the impact they are having on the lives of young people who struggle daily with acceptance and inclusion.”

