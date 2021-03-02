Utah LGBTQ+ nonprofit group to expand after $4M donations
PROVO, Utah - A Utah nonprofit that provides resources for LGBTQ+ youth will expand to other states after receiving $4 million in donations.
The donations to the nonprofit Encircle include a $2 million donation from Qualtrics founder and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and his wife Ashley Smith, and $1 million from Apple, which will "contribute products that promote digital connection, creativity and education,” according to a statement.
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman will donate Reynolds' childhood home in Las Vegas, which is valued at about $1 million.
The donations announced Thursday will jumpstart Encircle’s “$8 Million, 8 Houses” campaign, an effort to construct eight new community resource houses in Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Nevada.
Encircle currently operates homes in Provo, Salt Lake City and St. George, the Daily Herald reported.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Encircle a “visionary organization” and said “we cannot overstate the impact they are having on the lives of young people who struggle daily with acceptance and inclusion.”
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Kingman will become well-positioned on the Sun Corridor Trail for ATVs, bikes and horses
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Sheriff’s office seeks public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County has been declining
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Mohave 911
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: