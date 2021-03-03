OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 03
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista

After the fire was extinguished, the remains of at least two people were located inside the residence, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office new release. The identities of the deceased are unknown at this time. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

After the fire was extinguished, the remains of at least two people were located inside the residence, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office new release. The identities of the deceased are unknown at this time. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: March 3, 2021 10:02 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 3, 2021 1:15 PM

KINGMAN – The remains of at least two people were located inside a residence in the 9000 block of N. Bridlebit Avenue in Valle Vista after a residential structure fire on Tuesday, March 2.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that at approximately 10 p.m., personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department, and MCSO deputies, arrived to find the residence fully involved with fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the remains of at least two people were located inside the residence, MCSO wrote. The identities of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Detectives and KFD fire investigators are investigating. At this time, the cause of fire and death is “actively being investigated,” MCSO wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact MCSO’s detective division at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-008102.

Information provided by MCSO

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

2 children, ages 4 and 11, killed in Golden Valley fire Wednesday, June 2
Local agencies on scene of Warbler fire for 3 hours Saturday, Oct. 3
Fire destroys Valle Vista residence
Update: Investigation continues into fatal Golden Valley house fire
Sheriff’s office makes Dolan Springs arson arrest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State