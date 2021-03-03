2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista

KINGMAN – The remains of at least two people were located inside a residence in the 9000 block of N. Bridlebit Avenue in Valle Vista after a residential structure fire on Tuesday, March 2.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that at approximately 10 p.m., personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department, and MCSO deputies, arrived to find the residence fully involved with fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the remains of at least two people were located inside the residence, MCSO wrote. The identities of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Detectives and KFD fire investigators are investigating. At this time, the cause of fire and death is “actively being investigated,” MCSO wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact MCSO’s detective division at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-008102.

Information provided by MCSO