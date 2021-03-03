OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 03
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona bill limits sex ed, discussion of sexual orientation

A bill banning sex education before fifth grade is being considered by the Arizona Legislature. The state capitol in Phoenix is shown. (Photo by Visitor7, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3o0fG5x)

A bill banning sex education before fifth grade is being considered by the Arizona Legislature. The state capitol in Phoenix is shown. (Photo by Visitor7, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3o0fG5x)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 3, 2021 8:57 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers are considering banning sex education before fifth grade and requiring written parental permission before discussing sexuality or gender identity in any classes.

Critics said the measure would have far reaching consequences, muzzle teachers and isolate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students.

“It is a repressive bill that threatens to take us back before the 1950s,” said Sen. Victoria Steele, a Democrat from Tucson.

Sen. Nancy Barto, a Phoenix Republican who introduced the bill, said it's designed to give parents more of a voice in what their children are hearing in school.

“Children are being inundated with sexual education materials and 24/7 in their lives,” Barto said. “It's having a negative effect on many children.”

The measure follows the repeal two years ago of a 1991 law that had barred HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle," which was being targeted in court by LGBT advocacy groups. Democrats say the measure would reimpose restrictions on discussing homosexuality in the classroom.

Parental permission is already required for sex education in Arizona, and parents must be given a chance to opt out of instruction on HIV and AIDS. Barto's bill, SB1456, would ban any sex ed before fifth grade and require them to opt-in to HIV/AIDS instruction and any discussion of sexuality, gender identity or gender expression. Schools would also be required to notify parents of their right to review instructional materials.

Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh of Phoenix, an English teacher, said the bill would make it difficult to discuss literature with potentially gay characters. Without a permission slip, she said, the discussion would be off limits, but seeking advance approval would blow the issue out of proportion.

“There are some really pretty far-reaching unintended consequences of this bill,” Marsh said.

The Senate gave the measure preliminary approval on Tuesday, setting up a formal vote in the coming days.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Senate delays hearing on sex ed ban before 7th grade
State school board decides to leave sex ed as is
SBOE unanimously repeals ‘No Promo Homo’ law
State schools chief wants to repeal ‘no promo homo’ law
Sex education issues could roil Arizona Legislature
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State