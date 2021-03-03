Bill purging Arizona early voting list clears Senate
PHOENIX - Republicans in the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to purge people from the permanent early voting list if they skip two consecutive election cycles, advancing one of several proposed mail-voting changes after Democratic President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the state last year.
Sen. Rebecca Rios, the Democratic leader, said the bills targeting voting are “sore loser legislation” promoted by Republicans after the GOP lost the presidential race and two U.S. Senate seats in Arizona.
“We should want as many people as are eligible to vote,” Rios said. “We should remove obstacles instead of placing them. But I get it. If you’re not winning at the game, what do you do? You change the rules.”
Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler said Rios mischaracterized the motives of Republicans.
“My motive is one of cost to the taxpayers," Mesnard said. “My motive is also not wanting ballots sent out when apparently there’s no one on the other end interested in receiving it.”
The popular “permanent early voting list” allows voters to sign up once and automatically receive a ballot for every election. The bill by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, would purge people from the list of they skip the primary and general election for two cycles in a row. They would get a letter asking them whether they want to remain on the permanent early voting list and would be removed if they don’t respond.
State election officials have said about 200,000 voters currently meet the criteria.
The proposal has had an up-and-down route through the Legislature. An identical bill died in the Senate last month when Republican Sen. Paul Boyer joined all 14 Democrats in opposition. Boyer later said he would support it after getting questions answered by lawyers, and it cleared the Senate in a 16-14 vote.
Among other legislation pending is a bill to shrink the early voting window and prohibit the counting of any mail ballots postmarked after the Thursday before the election.
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Kingman will become well-positioned on the Sun Corridor Trail for ATVs, bikes and horses
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Sheriff’s office seeks public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County has been declining
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Mohave 911
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: