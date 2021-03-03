Chance of rain in Kingman Wednesday night; wind and fire warnings in effect

KINGMAN – There’s a wind advisory and red flag fire warning in effect in the Kingman area until 6 p.m. today, and a 40% chance of showers tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind advisory for the northwest Arizona deserts warns of south winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the weather service wrote in the wind advisory.

The red flag fire warning stems from the winds coupled with low humidity and warm temperatures. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the weather service wrote, warning against outdoor burning.

Rain is most likely in the evening, with a 10% chance of showers after 5 p.m., followed by a 40% chance of showers then gradual clearing after 1 a.m.

Information provided by National Weather Service