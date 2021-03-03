COVID-19 infects 27 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – Another Mohave County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, and 27 more have been infected with the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday, March 2.

The deceased patient is an adult in the 70-79 age range from the Lake Havasu City medical service area. The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 554.

Of the 27 new cases, seven were in the Kingman medical service area, including three ages 50-59, two ages 30-39 and one each age 40-49 and 60-69.

Bullhead City logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 15. There were also four new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and one in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from county health officials.

There have been 147 new cases and four deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Tuesday. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 168 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City with 136, Kingman with 132, Fort Mohave with 42, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 19. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,602 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,709 for Bullhead City, 4,247 for Kingman, 1,550 for Fort Mohave, 1,072 for Golden Valley, 723 for Mohave Valley and 420 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 46 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,459 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,109 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,266 cases in the county. The county has counted 554 deaths, while the state reports 648.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, March 2 there were 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 168 tests for a positivity rate of 14%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (31/230) on Tuesday, Feb. 23; 20% (58/286) on Wednesday, Feb. 24; 27% (60/226) on Thursday, Feb. 25; 13% (27/203) on Friday, Feb. 26; 15% (46/299) on Saturday, Feb. 27; 39% (35/90) on Sunday, Feb. 28; and 14% (24/169) on Monday, March 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 94,677 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 85,937 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.4% have been positive. Of the 8,740 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, March 3, AZDHS was reporting 29 new deaths and 1,284 new cases from 16,479 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 819,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,089 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 28.7 million confirmed cases and 517,000 deaths the morning of Wednesday, March 3. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,552,091 deaths from nearly 115 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, March 3.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age. Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.