Kingman-area man awaiting extradition to New Mexico
KINGMAN – Daniel A. Hale, 37, of the Kingman area, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Sunday, Feb. 28, and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico on a felony warrant for resisting arrest and child abuse.
KPD wrote in a news release that officers responded to a disturbance at a store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road at approximately 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found Hale intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
According to law enforcement, Hale was yelling profanities while walking throughout the store. He was escorted out of the store when it was learned that he had a felony warrant for his arrest issued out of New Mexico.
Hale was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and on the warrant issued out of New Mexico for resisting arrest and child abuse. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the local charges, and is awaiting extradition to New Mexico.
Information provided by KPD
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Kingman will become well-positioned on the Sun Corridor Trail for ATVs, bikes and horses
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Sheriff’s office seeks public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect
- Number of new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County has been declining
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Kingman Police arrest suspect in school bomb threat
- Mohave 911
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: