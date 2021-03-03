Prep roundup: Mohave nips Lee Williams girls soccer squad 3-2

KINGMAN – Mohave High School beat Lee Williams 3-2 in overtime in a high school girls soccer match with playoff implications on Tuesday, March 2.

Julia Camacho staked Mohave to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals on free kicks, but junior Mackenzie Cathey put Lee Williams on the board late in the first half, and sophomore Grace Otero got the equalizer on a penalty kick 14 minutes into the second half.

In overtime, Lee Williams struggled to find scoring chances, and Andrea Carillo put Mohave in front with a goal seven minutes into the 20-minute overtime.

Lee Williams came into the game ranked No. 6 in the state in 4A, and in line for a home playoff game, which goes to the top eight teams in the 16-team field. But the loss to No. 10 Mohave will likely force the Lady Volunteers to play a higher-seeded team on the road when the playoffs start next week.

Lee Williams slipped to 7-3 on the season and travels to Dysart on Friday, March 5 for their regular season finale. Mohave improved to 7-3. They’ve won six of their past seven games.

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 64, St. John Paul II 25

AVONDALE – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team finished its season on a positive note, hammering St. John Paul II 64-25 on the road on Tuesday, March 2.

The Tigers finished the season with an 8-9 overall record, and a 4-6 mark in the region.

Parker 64, Kingman 33

PARKER – Just four days after beating Kingman by just six points, Parker High School scored an easy 64-33 win over the visiting Bulldogs on Tuesday, March 2.

Kingman remains winless at 0-11. They play Tonopah Valley at home at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 in their final game of the season.

Girls Basketball

Parker 54, Kingman 35

PARKER – Kingman High School dropped a 54-35 decision to host Parker on Tuesday, March 2.

The Lady Bulldogs slipped to 3-7 with the loss. They host Tonopah Valley in their season finale at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

St. John Paul II 74, Kingman Academy 74-22

AVONDALE – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team lost 74-22 to St. John Paul II on Tuesday, March 2.

The Lady Tigers (8-8), ranked 17th overall in the state, will play No. 18 Scottsdale Preparatory at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5 in Scottsdale in a play-in game.

St. John Paul II, ranked No. 8 in the state, improved to 10-3 with the win.