Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 03
Weather  70.0° weather icon
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq housing US troops

Rockets struck an airbase in Iraq housing U.S. and coalition forces on Wednesday, March 3. The base is shown after a missile attack in January, 2020 in this file photo. (Photo by divers, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2MGZ0mL)

Rockets struck an airbase in Iraq housing U.S. and coalition forces on Wednesday, March 3. The base is shown after a missile attack in January, 2020 in this file photo. (Photo by divers, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2MGZ0mL)

SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 3, 2021 8:58 a.m.

BAGHDAD - At least 10 rockets slammed into a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq on Wednesday, military officials said. It was not known if there were any casualties, but the Iraqi military said there were no significant losses.

It was the first such attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week, killing one militiaman and stoking fears of another cycle of tit-for-tat attacks as happened last year. Those attacks culminated in the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad.

No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, which comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the country amid concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic. The much-anticipated trip will include stops in Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province early in the morning, U.S.-led coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said. In addition to American troops, Danish and British are among those stationed at the base. It's the same base that Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January last year in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. service members suffered concussions in that strike.

The Iraqi military released a statement saying Wednesday's attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the rockets — a truck. Video of the site shows a burning truck in a desert area.

British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey condemned the attack, saying it undermined the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group. “Coalition forces are in Iraq to fight Daesh at the invitation of the Iraqi government,” he tweeted, using the Arabic acronym for IS. “These terrorist attacks undermine the fight against Daesh and destabilize Iraq.”

Denmark said coalition forces at the base were helping to bring stability and security to the country.

“Despicable attacks against Ain al-Asad base in #Iraq are completely unacceptable," Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted. The Danish armed forces said two Danes who were at the base at the time of the attack are unharmed.

Last week's U.S. strike along the border was in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the Irbil airport.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a “proportionate military response.”

Marotto, the coalition spokesman, said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into the attack.

Frequent rocket attacks targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. Embassy, during Donald Trump’s presidency frustrated the administration, leading to threats of embassy closure and escalatory strikes. Those attacks have increased again in recent weeks, since President Joe Biden took office, following a lull during the transition period.

U.S. troops in Iraq significantly decreased their presence in the country last year and withdrew from several Iraqi bases to consolidate chiefly in Ain al-Asad, Baghdad and Irbil.

