Arizona Republicans target Democrat in defamation lawsuit
PHOENIX - Two Republican politicians in Arizona have sued Democratic state Rep. Charlene Fernandez, alleging defamation after she signed a letter with other lawmakers urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate their possible connections to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Mark Finchem and former Rep. Anthony Kern have said they were outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, when rioters disrupted the certification of the presidential election. Both politicians have denied any wrongdoing.
Fernandez, who lives in Yuma, and the rest of the state House and Senate Democratic caucuses signed the letter and sent it Feb. 12 to FBI Director Christopher Wray and acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen asking for help determining the possible roles of Finchem, Kern and other Republicans in the riot.
Finchem and Kern claimed in the lawsuit filed Friday in Yuma County Superior Court that the letter was a smear and that Fernandez “baselessly” accused them of the “highest possible crimes against the Government of the United States.”
“The purpose of the First Amendment is to facilitate and encourage robust debate. Its purpose is not to encourage or facilitate baseless charges of criminal acts by one’s political adversaries, for base political purposes,” attorney Alexander Kolodin said in the legal claim that included other allegations about the election.
Fernandez was just one of 43 Democratic legislators to sign the letter. It is unclear if Finchem and Kern are expected to file lawsuits against other lawmakers. Lawyers for Finchem and Kern did not respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit alleges Fernandez co-authored and published the letter, and was motivated by animus, contending she made disparaging comments about Kern, such as accusing him of vindictively holding Democratic bills in a committee he chaired.
Robbie Sherwood, a spokesperson for House Democrats, said Fernandez had not yet been served with a lawsuit.
“I’m sure she will have a response if and when that happens,” he said.
- Heroin, guns seized in Bullhead, Mohave Valley
- New physician joins Kingman Regional Medical Center
- 2 dead in residential structure fire in Valle Vista
- City of Kingman suffers cyber attack
- Kingman will become well-positioned on the Sun Corridor Trail for ATVs, bikes and horses
- State reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Kingman police arrest man in connection with string of burglaries
- Kingman police to educate residents on RV, oversized vehicle ordinance
- Sheriff’s office seeks public’s assistance in locating robbery suspect
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
- Second body identified in double homicide investigation in Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Kingman pair arrested for alleged shoplifting, drug possession
- Kingman man arrested after reportedly driving 100 mph, fleeing from law enforcement
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
- Kingman woman reportedly admits to stabbing boyfriend
- Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Mohave 911
- C-A-L Ranch store to open in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: