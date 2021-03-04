OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 04
Briefs | Arizona Senate approves anti-abortion bill

The Arizona Senate on Thursday, March 5 approved a measure banning abortions because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities. The state capitol in Phoenix is shown. (Photo by Visitor7, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3o0fG5x)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 4, 2021 5:23 p.m.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Senate has approved a measure banning abortions because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities and making other changes to abortion laws.

Republicans approved the measure in a 16-14 party-line vote on Thursday. The measure would allow the father or maternal grandparents to sue on behalf of a fetus and would prohibit pharmacies from providing abortion-inducing drugs through the mail.

Fetal remains would have to be buried or cremated.

It also would repeal laws punishing women for getting abortions, leaving penalties against doctors who provide them if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns or narrows the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Conservatives are hopeful that a Supreme Court that moved to the right during Donald Trump's presidency would allow states like Arizona to be more aggressive in restricting abortions.

Abortion-rights advocates say the bill is an unconstitutional intrusion into a woman’s right to have an abortion before a fetus is viable. A physician testified that it would chill the First Amendment rights of doctors to honestly provide medical advice to their patients.

Democrats said the Legislature should be focused on providing support for families with disabled children, not interfering with a woman’s choice about whether to end a pregnancy.

Tribal firefighter accused of operating meth lab in Arizona

SELLS - A firefighter on the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona has been arrested for allegedly operating a methamphetamine lab at his mobile home in Sells, according to federal authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said 36-year-old Stephen Folson admitted to possessing and manufacturing meth after several federal agents searched his home south of Tucson.

Court documents show Folson was being investigated because multiple agencies had leads that pointed to suspicious overseas purchases and shipments spanning several months.

According to the documents, Folson was seen by agents picking up a package from a post office that had a large amount of allergy and sinus medication – ingredients commonly used to make meth.

ICE officials said agents went to Folson’s home and reported seeing a meth lab in use plus a substantial amount of equipment to make the drug.

Folson said he’s been using meth for up to a decade and has been cooking the drug for about three years, according to authorities.

They said Folson told agents he gets his ingredients to make the meth from China and Canada by ordering them online and paying for them with a debit card.

It was unclear Thursday if Folson has a lawyer yet.

