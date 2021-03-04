Hopper hits a hole-in-one at Kingman golf course
Originally Published: March 4, 2021 5:37 p.m.
Mike Hopper, left, shot a hole-in-one on the par 3 No. 6 hole at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman on March 2, winning a free putter from Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Cody Swanty, right, congratulated Hopper.
