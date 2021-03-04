Kingman area loses 4 more residents to COVID-19

KINGMAN – Six more Mohave County residents, including four from the Kingman medical service area, have died from complications of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The deaths, along with 51 new cases of the coronavirus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, and Wednesday, March 2-3.

The Kingman deaths involved older adults, one each in the 60-69, 70-79, 80-89 and 90-plus age groups. One resident each in the 70-79 age group died in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City service areas.

Twelve of the new cases were logged in the Kingman medical service area, including three in the age groups over 60 that are typically more vulnerable to complications of the disease.

There were two local cases ages 70-79, and one age 60-69.

Other Kingman-area cases included three ages 50-59, two each ages 30-39 and 40-49, and one each ages 11-19 and 20-29.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 21. There were also 14 cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of deaths remain tragically high, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped dramatically after peaking in January, according to information from county health officials.

There have been 171 new cases and nine deaths reported between noon on Thursday, Feb. 25 and noon on Wednesday. That compares to 328 new cases and 19 deaths reported by county health officials between noon on Thursday, Feb. 18 and noon on Thursday, Feb. 25; and 299 new cases and 20 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. There were 459 new cases and 35 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, and 1,033 new cases and 35 deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 169 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by Lake Havasu City with 136, Kingman with 135, Fort Mohave with 44, Golden Valley with 28 and Mohave Valley with 18. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,609 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,710 for Bullhead City, 4,249 for Kingman, 1,554 for Fort Mohave, 1,073 for Golden Valley, 723 for Mohave Valley and 423 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 136 cases in Topock, 46 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview, and 32 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,503 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 19,132 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 21,291 cases in the county. The county has counted 559 deaths, while the state reports 652.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, March 3 there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 250 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate in the county was 20% (58/286) on Wednesday, Feb. 24; 27% (60/226) on Thursday, Feb. 25; 13% (27/203) on Friday, Feb. 26; 15% (46/299) on Saturday, Feb. 27; 39% (35/90) on Sunday, Feb. 28; 14% (24/169) on Monday, March 1; and 14% (24/168) on Tuesday, March. 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 94,927 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 86,175 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.8% have been positive. Of the 8,752 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, March 4, AZDHS was reporting 96 new deaths and 1,154 new cases from 11,214 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 821,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,185 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 28.8 million confirmed cases and 518,459 deaths the morning of Thursday, March 4. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,561,992 deaths from more than 115 million confirmed cases on Thursday, March 4.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks.

Face coverings are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Vaccines are being administered in the county, but remain in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Educators, child-care workers, health-care workers, police, firefighters, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities, are also eligible to be vaccinated regardless of age. Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.