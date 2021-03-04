Mohave Community College nursing students help local health-care providers combat COVID-19

The Mohave Community College nursing program includes about 300 students. Scattered across the county’s major communities, many of them have been helping with the local COVID-19 response. And they have learned a lot.

One of them is Michelle Drwal of Kingman, who will graduate in May with an associate degree in nursing and has landed a scholarship to pursue her BA.

“It was a good experience,” she said about the time she spent screening patients at Kingman Regional Medical Center and the Gardens Rehab and Care Center in Kingman. “We felt we were helping.”

MCC students have been screening patients in overwhelmed county hospitals, in local clinics, and at testing events and long-term care facilities.

“They were students who were already identified as qualified,” explained MCC Director of Nursing Programs June Weiss. “There’s a set of skills they acquire each semester. When they deal with the patient, it’s not the first time they are taking blood pressure.”

While the tasks are limited – typically screening via questions and temperature checks – nursing students don’t just shadow working nurses, Weiss said, but actually get the experience.

“A clinical agreement lays the foundation for all that,” she said. “If something goes wrong, a student carries insurance.”

“MCC has done a great job adjusting to the online mode,” Drwal said. “They were really organized and kept us busy.”

Drwal described hospitals struggling with new rules, restrictions and lines of patients, and her program instructors making their best efforts to make the online mode work.

“This crisis was very unique,” Weiss added. “They [students] grew up very quickly. It was a very meaningful experience.”

Taschia Salas, a nursing student from Bullhead City, learned about COVID-19 from her lab instructor. She is finishing her second semester of the licensed practical nurse program.

“I was worried if we would be able to finish nursing school,” she said. “But then I realized that we are going to learn from this.”

For Weiss, COVID-19 has been a “big scare” that also brought a “level of excitement.” She hopes it has been a step towards thinking more about preventive health care in communities.

The pandemic was a reminder that “nursing is not always happening in hospitals,” Weiss said. “Last year was all about flexibility and moving forward.”

Salas estimated she has been working in the community about 12 hours a week, about 180 hours so far. She spoke about her growing resilience and the fact that she is changing her career not for the money. “I wanted to be taking care of people since I was a little girl,” she said.

Salas and Weiss both moved to the area from Colorado and their paths were similar. Most nursing students in the program are women in their 40s and 50s. Men are uncommon.

“It requires ambition and dedication,” Weiss said. “It’s the most-trusted profession. People trust nurses.” She described a nurse as someone very different from a physician, who takes care of a disease.

“A nurse takes care of the whole person,” Weiss said.

She was 40 when she started nursing and found it very exciting, especially the education process. Later on, she realized how much she liked working with students and eventually pursued an MA in Nursing Education. She has been working in her current position with MCC for 3 1/2 years.

“In a way COVID has been like everything else nurses are dealing with; it was just a bigger volume,” Weiss said. “Nurses are exposed to contagions all the time. But everybody handled it great. Our students know how to break the cycle of infection.”