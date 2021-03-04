OFFERS
Mohave County keeps vaccine eligibility at age 65 and up

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: March 4, 2021 5:47 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – Persons age 55-64 will have to wait a little longer to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Mohave County.

While the state announced Monday that two state-run vaccination sites elsewhere in the state will now be open to ages 55 and older, Mohave County will not be opening vaccinations to the lower age group yet due to a scarcity of vaccines, county health officials wrote in a news release on Tuesday, March 2.

“Mohave County recently expanded vaccine eligibility to include the 65-years-and-older and educator/childcare worker phases,” Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said. “Until we consistently receive large allocations from the state and ensure these individuals have an opportunity to receive their vaccines, we cannot transition to the 55-years-and-older group.”

As of now, the county is only allowing shots for ages 65 and up, health-care workers and protective service occupations, and educators and childcare workers.

Burley also announced that the new one-dose Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine is coming to Mohave County. “We expect 1,700 doses of the Janssen vaccine to arrive next week. Like the Moderna vaccine, the Janssen vaccine will be distributed to the county providers.” Burley said, noting allocations will be “very limited” for a few weeks.

The Janssen vaccine provides up to 93% protection against hospitalizations from COVID-19, the county wrote. Some providers may offer the choice between the two-dose Moderna and the one-dose Janssen vaccines.

The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information for eligible groups, including adults age 65-and-over, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

