Obituary | Charles Neal ‘PeP’ Hagan
Charles Neal ‘PeP’ Hagan was born Oct. 13, 1931 at home near Slapout in rural Beaver County, Oklahoma to Rex B. and Alice (Oneal) Hagan. He died peacefully at home on Nov. 15, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 89.
He was married to Doris Woodring on March 24, 1951 in New Mexico. Their lifelong journey took them through Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado until retiring in Kingman in 1988.
He is survived by his wife Doris; two sons Bradley (Julie) and Alan (Christine); three granddaughters Stephaney (George), Stacey and Audrey; two great-grandsons Edward and Dominic; and one brother Kenneth (Johnnie).
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley May and Lucile.
Throughout Pep’s life, music was second only to family. He touched many lives of all ages, through that music. He will be remembered for his smiling face and winning ways.
Interment will be at Fairmont Cemetery, Follett, Texas at a future date. Memorials may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, Attn: Music Department, 2101 Harrison, Kingman, AZ 86401.
